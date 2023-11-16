For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

‘Don’t drive intoxicated, don’t drive in-text-ucated,’ What to expect during holiday travels

The majority of Texans traveling for the holidays will do so by car, AAA Texas said.
‘Don’t drive intoxicated, don’t drive in-text-ucated,’ What to expect during holiday travels
‘Don’t drive intoxicated, don’t drive in-text-ucated,’ What to expect during holiday travels
By Anna Maynard
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 7:12 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An estimated 4 million Texans are planning to travel during Thanksgiving weekend, the majority of those by car.

According to Doug Shupe with AAA Texas, the number of people traveling during the holidays has steadily increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. He recommends travelers prepare for extra congestion on the roadways.

“We are anticipating a bigger increase in the overall travel volume this Thanksgiving,” Shupe said.

The reason behind the road trip as Texans’ preferred mode of transportation is because of its cost-effectiveness, Shupe said. However, the money-saving move leads to an increase in traffic and traffic accidents across the Lone Star State.

“Typically with a lot of traffic we see crashes also come with that,” Sargent Justin Ruiz with the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

Ruiz said they increase law enforcement presence on the roads to help combat this. In 2021, over 3,000 people were pulled over for speeding, which he says is the main cause of holiday accidents.

“We’re getting a lot more contacts with folks. And it’s not because it’s an, ‘I got you,’ moment. It’s a, ‘Hey, let’s follow the law,’” he said.

Shupe has one piece of advice for Texans taking to the roads this holiday season.

“Obey the speed limit, and of course, don’t drive intoxicated, don’t drive in-text-ucated,” he said.

DPS is working to release holiday traffic data from last year.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alvin McKnight
Upshur County double-murder suspect in custody, sheriff reports
‘He was a fighter’: East Texas mother mourns loss of baby after finally returning home from...
‘He was a fighter’: East Texas mother mourns loss of baby after finally returning home from treatment in Dallas
Alvin Charles McKnight, Jr.
Gilmer man suspected of murdering sisters captured in California
Police say Ian is 10, is 4-feet tall, and has black hair and brown eyes. He is Hispanic. Ian...
Mother of child abducted from Wilmer found dead, father’s car found abandoned
Kyle Kingrey
Athletic trainer accused of relationship with Jacksonville ISD student

Latest News

Friday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday’s Weather: Partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures this afternoon
East Texas runner achieves goal in an unconventional surprise, with lots of support
East Texas runner achieves goal in an unconventional surprise, with lots of support
‘He was a fighter’: East Texas mother mourns loss of baby after finally returning home from...
‘He was a fighter’: East Texas mother mourns loss of baby after finally returning home from treatment in Dallas
UT Tyler nursing students complete wilderness disaster drill for final exam
UT Tyler nursing students complete wilderness disaster drill for final exam
Bruce Love talks about organizing this year's food drive.
Lufkin food drive volunteers aim to reach 1,500 families this Thanksgiving