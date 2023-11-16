For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

‘Upbeat, ready to play’: Diboll to face Little River Academy Friday

‘Upbeat, ready to play’: Diboll to face Little River Academy Friday
By Mark Bownds
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 9:15 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - The Diboll Lumberjacks have been playing some really great football entering the second week of post season play against Little River Academy this Friday. And after their win last week over Buna 48-20, head coach Blake Morrison says the team is feeling good.

“Well, I mean when you win a playoff game and you’re still in you still in the dance. If you ain’t got any anything at all, something is wrong,” he said. “Nah, the kids are upbeat, coaches are upbeat, ready to play this Friday.”

Tell me about this opponent you’ve got this week because I am unfamiliar with them.

“Little River Academy’s a good football program. Faced them a couple of years ago. And you know, quality offensive line, quality quarterback, defensive sound, you know. You’re not at this point in the season and, you know, not a very good football team. So, quality opponent Friday night, and we’re looking forward to Friday,” he said.

Injury status going into this game:

“We’re pretty good, I mean, by this time in this season, you’re going to have some bumps and bruises, but for the most part, I think, you know, we’re pretty healthy,” he said. “I hope we I hope we’re having this conversation again next week.”

That’s the Diboll Lumberjacks taking on Little River Academy. And that game will be in Navasota at Rattler Stadium Friday night at 7p .m.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alvin Charles McKnight, Jr.
Sheriff gives update on Gilmer homicide suspect added to Texas Most Wanted list
Athletic trainer accused of relationship with Jacksonville ISD student
Alvin McKnight
Upshur County double-murder suspect in custody, sheriff reports
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) is deeply saddened to announce the death of...
TDCJ Correctional Officer dies while restraining inmate
Raelyn "Ollie" Smith
Smith County Sheriff’s Office looking for teenage girl missing since Nov. 7

Latest News

John King and friend.
Lobos Coach King ‘wins’ Lobo chainsaw sculpture raffle
Coach King carried on football practice as usual, drilling his players at Lobo Field. Little...
Lobos Coach King ‘wins’ Lobo sculpture raffle
File Photo
Felix scores 25 as Prairie View A&M knocks off Abilene Christian 79-74
2022 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament
Richards scores 15 to help McNeese down LeTourneau 81-49