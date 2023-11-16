‘Upbeat, ready to play’: Diboll to face Little River Academy Friday

DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - The Diboll Lumberjacks have been playing some really great football entering the second week of post season play against Little River Academy this Friday. And after their win last week over Buna 48-20, head coach Blake Morrison says the team is feeling good.

“Well, I mean when you win a playoff game and you’re still in you still in the dance. If you ain’t got any anything at all, something is wrong,” he said. “Nah, the kids are upbeat, coaches are upbeat, ready to play this Friday.”

Tell me about this opponent you’ve got this week because I am unfamiliar with them.

“Little River Academy’s a good football program. Faced them a couple of years ago. And you know, quality offensive line, quality quarterback, defensive sound, you know. You’re not at this point in the season and, you know, not a very good football team. So, quality opponent Friday night, and we’re looking forward to Friday,” he said.

Injury status going into this game:

“We’re pretty good, I mean, by this time in this season, you’re going to have some bumps and bruises, but for the most part, I think, you know, we’re pretty healthy,” he said. “I hope we I hope we’re having this conversation again next week.”

That’s the Diboll Lumberjacks taking on Little River Academy. And that game will be in Navasota at Rattler Stadium Friday night at 7p .m.

