Chapel Hill coach expects competition to rise ahead of playoff game against El Campo

CHAPEL HILL, Texas (KLTV) - As his team works to prepare for the second round of the playoffs, Chapel Hill coach Jeff Riordan had nothing but praise for his Bulldogs who defeated Little Cypress-Mauriceville last week.

“I thought our defense played excellent Friday night,” Riordan said. “Played like their hair was on fire. Very physical, hopping around, making plays, energetic, definitely juiced up for that first playoff game, and defense carried us to that win.”

When asked about his team’s experience, Riordan said the heavy amount of gametime they’ve seen over the past few seasons is paying off.

“The last three years we’ve played 15 games, 15 games, and 13 games and then we’re on our 12th game this year. So these guys have got to play a lot of football, and you know like I always say one thing you can’t coach in this game is experience, and our kids played a lot of football games.”

The Bulldogs’ next opponent will be El Campo, an opponent that Riordan says has a ton of history and talent.

“El Campo is a storied program, you know. They’ve been places that we’re trying to go. They’ve got some great players. Little banged up right now, but still got tons of players.”

Riordan’s interview was featured on Red Zone Preview, which can be streamed live at 8 p.m. on Wednesdays during football season on East Texas Now.

