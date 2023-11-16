Angelina County organization promotes shredding for secure recycling

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - An Angelina County organization held an event promoting shredding as a way to keep your important personal information from getting into the wrong hands.

Wednesday’s event was also a way to highlight the importance of recycling. One method of recycling is by safely and securely recycling documents. Angelina Beautiful Clean Executive Director Kelly Shrout said there is a big reason to shred your documents.

“Number one, security. You don’t want your information just in your house all the time with your social security numbers, and your bank account information. In this day and time, you want to go ahead and shred that for security reasons,” said Shrout.

Security Shredding Manager, Shannon Glover said their first priority is confidentiality and destruction of documents.

“Then of course on the backside we get the recycling part, so that it’s taking care of the environment,” said Glover.

“You are conserving natural resources like timber and water, but it also just helps the environment as a whole when we don’t put every single thing in a landfill,” Shrout said.

Shrout said you don’t have to wait for a special shred day to recycle paper goods.

“You can always take that to the recycling center on South Park drive, they will take paper every day, but as far as shredding and for security reasons, we do it twice a year,” said Shrout.

Another free shredding event will be held in the spring.

Until then, you can shred your documents at the security shredding at 808 East Groesbeck Avenue for a charge of 15 cents per pound.

