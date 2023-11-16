2 charged, drugs seized following pursuit in Nacogdoches County

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Two people were arrested following an attempted traffic stop and a high-speed pursuit on November 8.

According to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office, Christopher Dewayne Harvey, 48, of Lufkin has been charged with a first-degree felony for the manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance; a third-degree felony for evading arrest or detention with a vehicle; and a Class-A misdemeanor for evading arrest. He was also served with an outstanding third-degree felony warrant for possession of a controlled substance.

According to the sheriff’s office, a patrol deputy attempted to pull over Harvey’s silver 2006 Honda which was traveling south of FM 225. The deputy had noticed an expired registration and a non-functioning brake light on the vehicle.. However, when he tried to pull over Harvey’s vehicle, Harvey drove off.

The pursuit reached speeds of more than 100 miles per hour, the sheriff’s office stated. Deputies pursued Harvey west on Hwy 7 before turning on to CR 615, which is a dead-end road. Harvey then got out of his vehicle and ran into the woods.

His passenger, Stephanie Arlene Wade, 32, was found to have an outstanding warrant for theft of property from Angelina County. She was taken into custody and released to Angelina County deputies.

A search of Harvey’s vehicle found drug paraphernalia, they stated.

Deputies searched the woods on foot, and patrolled the area around the woods as well, searching for him. A vehicle with two occupants was pulled over in the area by deputies. The driver consented to a search of the vehicle, and deputies found Harvey hiding in the trunk. A package of meth weighing more than four ounces was found with him in the trunk, according to the sheriff’s office. He was charged with felony drug possession, as a result.

No charges have been filed against the driver of the vehicle or Stephanie Wade at this time, the sheriff’s office confirms, adding that they both cooperated with deputies during the incident.

They say that more charges are possible, as the investigation is ongoing, and they thanked the U.S. Marshals Service and Texas DPS for their help in the incident.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.