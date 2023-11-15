For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Wednesday’s Weather: Plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures today

Plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures for our Wednesday afternoon.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 6:01 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - This Wednesday we’re waking up to temperatures in the chilly middle to upper 40s. You might want the light jacket or hoody to start the day, but you certainly won’t need it later this afternoon as ample sunshine allows temperatures to climb up to near 70 degrees! We’ll likely see some thin upper-level clouds stream overhead later today and tonight, although it won’t get too in the way of our sunshine for tomorrow. Thursday and Friday look to be pleasant with cool mornings in the lower 50s and mild afternoons in the lower to middle 70s. A weak cold front will move through ETX later on Friday but won’t bring any rain and will only knock our afternoon temps back into the middle to upper 60s for Saturday. We’ll likely remain in the upper 60s on Sunday, then rain chances begin to push back into the area Sunday night ahead of cold front number two. This second cold front will do a better job of cooling us down in tandem with the likely rain chances as we will likely only see lower to middle 60s Monday afternoon and then middle to upper 50s on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alvin Charles McKnight, Jr.
Sheriff gives update on Gilmer homicide suspect added to Texas Most Wanted list
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) is deeply saddened to announce the death of...
TDCJ Correctional Officer dies while restraining inmate
LaSabien Ford
Tyler man gets 20 years for injuring infant son
Semi truck stuck on FM 14.
Stuck semi truck blocks FM 14 in Smith County
Pope Francis on Saturday ordered the removal of the bishop of Tyler, Texas.
East Texas pastor speaks on pope’s removal of Tyler bishop Strickland

Latest News

Police say Ian is 10, is 4-feet tall, and has black hair and brown eyes. He is Hispanic. Ian...
Amber Alert issued for 10-year-old boy from Dallas County
Lufkin ISD School board discusses Teacher’s Incentive Allotment program
East Texas organizations helping food insecure ahead of holidays
East Texas organization, business helping food insecure ahead of holidays
WebXtra: Thanksgiving turkeys to be distributed by Goudarzi & Young in Longview, Gilmer
WebXtra: Thanksgiving turkeys to be distributed by Goudarzi & Young in Longview, Gilmer