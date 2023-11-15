For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

WebXtra: New Tyler childcare, education center set to open in January

A new option for childcare and education is coming to Tyler, available to kids from 6 weeks old to 3 years of age.
By Kristine Guevara
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A new option for childcare and education is coming to Tyler, available to kids from 6 weeks old to 3 years of age.

It will be offered at the new St. Gregory Early Learning Center. They are in their final stages of the project, and it is set to open in early January of 2024. KLTV’s Kristine Guevara gives us a look inside the facility.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alvin Charles McKnight, Jr.
Sheriff gives update on Gilmer homicide suspect added to Texas Most Wanted list
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) is deeply saddened to announce the death of...
TDCJ Correctional Officer dies while restraining inmate
LaSabien Ford
Tyler man gets 20 years for injuring infant son
Semi truck stuck on FM 14.
Stuck semi truck blocks FM 14 in Smith County
Source: Grapeland ISD Facebook page
UIL suspends Grapeland ISD head girls basketball coach after policy violation

Latest News

Athletic trainer accused of relationship with Jacksonville ISD student
WebXtra: New Tyler childcare, education center set to open in January
WebXtra: New Tyler childcare, education center set to open in January
Tysen House elevator shaft
WATCH: Demolition crew topples former Tysen House elevator shaft
The last standing remnant of what was once Tyler’s Tysen House has finally fallen.
WATCH: Demolition crew topples former Tysen House elevator shaft