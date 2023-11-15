WebXtra: New Tyler childcare, education center set to open in January

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A new option for childcare and education is coming to Tyler, available to kids from 6 weeks old to 3 years of age.

It will be offered at the new St. Gregory Early Learning Center. They are in their final stages of the project, and it is set to open in early January of 2024. KLTV’s Kristine Guevara gives us a look inside the facility.

