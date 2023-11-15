WebXtra: Longview woman finds long lost family members

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - As we move into the holiday season, family becomes more of a priority with East Texans with gatherings and sharing family ties. But for one East Texas woman, she’s finally getting a chance to be with the family she never knew.

Family lineage and generational history is something that Tempe Kirby never knew growing up. She was adopted. That all changed around five years ago when, by chance, she used an ancestry DNA kit. A match came back, and suddenly all she had not worried too much about for over 50 years, was about to change.

And it started with a phone call. Tempe found her sister.

Her family had been less than 60 miles away in Atlanta. A brother, a sister and extended family.

Tempe talks about how the newly found family has opened a new chapter, for new memories.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.