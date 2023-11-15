For Your Service
WebXtra: Longview prepares for Heritage Plaza Christmas tree lighting ceremony

By Arthur Clayborn
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The holiday season officially begins in downtown Longview with the lighting of the 23.5-foot Christmas tree at Heritage Plaza.

The annual tradition features pictures with Santa, music, carriage rides, petting zoo, snow play area, food trucks, and vendors. The event is hosted by the Longview Main Street program in conjunction with the Downtown Longview nonprofit One Hundred Acres of Heritage and is made possible thanks to sponsors.

The lighting ceremony will take place on Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m. The event is free to attend, though there are some charges for additional activities. For more information, click here.

