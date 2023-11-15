For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

WATCH: Demolition crew topples former Tysen House elevator shaft

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 1:29 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The last standing remnant of what was once Tyler’s Tysen House has finally fallen.

Demolition crews have been at work since September tearing down a historic structure that has served as several different venues, including at one point a hotel for the homeless run by the Salvation Army. But on Wednesday, the only thing still left standing was the building’s elevator shaft. Until, that is, a massive cable was used to pull it down.

All that’s left now can be found at the corner of E. Erwin Street and S. Thompson Avenue. In recent years it had became a major hazard not only to people who live and work in the area, but vagrants who often used the building for shelter and illegal activity.

“It was a public health nuisance,” said Chris Lennon, City of Tyler Code Enforcement Manager.

The process of removing the building began Dec. 15, 2021, when three Tyler firefighters avoided serious injury while trying to save homeless people trapped inside.

Previous reporting:

Demolition underway at downtown Tyler building deemed public health nuisance

Tyler firefighters avoid injury after falling through floor of burning abandoned building, rescue several occupants

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alvin Charles McKnight, Jr.
Sheriff gives update on Gilmer homicide suspect added to Texas Most Wanted list
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) is deeply saddened to announce the death of...
TDCJ Correctional Officer dies while restraining inmate
LaSabien Ford
Tyler man gets 20 years for injuring infant son
Semi truck stuck on FM 14.
Stuck semi truck blocks FM 14 in Smith County
Source: Grapeland ISD Facebook page
UIL suspends Grapeland ISD head girls basketball coach after policy violation

Latest News

The last standing remnant of what was once Tyler’s Tysen House has finally fallen.
WATCH: Demolition crew topples former Tysen House elevator shaft
Image from Diboll proclamation event.
WebXtra: City of Diboll proclaims selves Quinceañera capitol of Texas
The City Of Diboll proclaimed themselves the Quinceañera capitol of Texas on Wednesday at the...
WebXtra: City of Diboll proclaims selves Quinceañera capitol of Texas
Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office investigates after child injured in shooting