WATCH: Demolition crew topples former Tysen House elevator shaft

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The last standing remnant of what was once Tyler’s Tysen House has finally fallen.

Demolition crews have been at work since September tearing down a historic structure that has served as several different venues, including at one point a hotel for the homeless run by the Salvation Army. But on Wednesday, the only thing still left standing was the building’s elevator shaft. Until, that is, a massive cable was used to pull it down.

All that’s left now can be found at the corner of E. Erwin Street and S. Thompson Avenue. In recent years it had became a major hazard not only to people who live and work in the area, but vagrants who often used the building for shelter and illegal activity.

“It was a public health nuisance,” said Chris Lennon, City of Tyler Code Enforcement Manager.

The process of removing the building began Dec. 15, 2021, when three Tyler firefighters avoided serious injury while trying to save homeless people trapped inside.

Previous reporting:

Demolition underway at downtown Tyler building deemed public health nuisance

Tyler firefighters avoid injury after falling through floor of burning abandoned building, rescue several occupants

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.