Sulphur Springs man serving life sentence for Hopkins County murder dies in Houston County Jail

Clint Weldon Wilson
Clint Weldon Wilson(Hopkins County Jail)
By Justin Oliver
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Hopkins County man sentenced to life in prison for murder died in the Houston County Jail.

The report from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office said Clint Weldon Wilson, 41, of Sulphur Springs, died due to unknown causes on May 18. The report said Wilson was found unresponsive in his cell that morning, and was pronounced dead at 7:15 a.m. after jail staff attempted life-saving measures.

Wilson was serving a life sentence for the January 2013 murder of Juvenal Gonzales, 37, of Mt. Pleasant.

