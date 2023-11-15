Smith County Sheriff’s Office looking for teenage girl missing since Nov. 7

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 17-year-old girl who went missing Nov. 7.

Raelyn “Ollie” Smith, 17, went missing on Nov. 7, the sheriff’s office said. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, shorts, black rim glasses, and a black beanie. Smith has two tattoos: One of a moth and flowers on her left wrist, and an eyeball on her left forearm.

Smith is believed to have mental health issues for which she is unmedicated. She was last seen with a 16-year-old boy.

Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at 903-566-6600.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.