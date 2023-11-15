For Your Service
Smith County Sheriff’s Office looking for teenage girl missing since Nov. 7

Raelyn "Ollie" Smith
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 17-year-old girl who went missing Nov. 7.

Raelyn “Ollie” Smith, 17, went missing on Nov. 7, the sheriff’s office said. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, shorts, black rim glasses, and a black beanie. Smith has two tattoos: One of a moth and flowers on her left wrist, and an eyeball on her left forearm.

Smith is believed to have mental health issues for which she is unmedicated. She was last seen with a 16-year-old boy.

Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at 903-566-6600.

