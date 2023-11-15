For Your Service
Lufkin ISD awarded $1M Stronger Connections Grant

By Shaquiena Davis
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 7:04 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Independent School District was awarded an over $1,000,000 Stronger Connections grant by the USDE.

This grant will be used to provide supportive resources for students’ academic and non-academic needs.

The Assistant Superintendent of Administrative Services, Daniel Spikes, said the grant will fund Brandon Elementary, Lufkin Middle School and Lufkin High School.

“It’s going to impact all of our campuses because what we can do, obviously, is provide development opportunities for all of those staff members and whatever they learn in terms of how they’re educated on these particular concepts,” he said.

Spikes said since the pandemic they’ve been promoting the social and emotional health of the students. He said not only socially and emotionally but academically as well.

He said the healthier they are socially, emotionally, the better they’re able to do in the classroom.

The grant will be funded through September 30, 2025.

