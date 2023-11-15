For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Houston’s Denzel Perryman has been suspended 3 games for repeatedly violating player safety rules

Houston Texans linebacker Denzel Perryman has been suspended without pay for three games for repeatedly violating player safety rules during Sunday’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals
Houston Texans
Houston Texans(source: Houston Texas)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Houston Texans linebacker Denzel Perryman has been suspended without pay for three games for repeatedly violating player safety rules during Sunday’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Perryman can appeal the suspension.

Perryman was penalized for unnecessary roughness after delivering a helmet-to-helmet hit on Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase in the fourth quarter.

“You were involved in a play that the league considers a serious violation of the playing rules,” NFL Vice President of Football Operations Jon Runyan told Perryman in a letter. “You lowered your head and delivered a forcible blow to the shoulder and then the head/neck area of the receiver. You had unobstructed path to your opponent and the illegal contact could have been avoided.”

Perryman has had six violations for similar personal fouls in his career, including in Week 2 against Indianapolis, when he was fined.

“When players violate the rules intended to protect player safety on a repeated basis, and particularly when the violations carry with them a significant risk of injury to an opposing player, it is appropriate to impose substantially greater penalties,” Runyan wrote.

Perryman would be eligible to return to the Texans’ active roster on Dec. 4.

An appeal will be heard and decided by either Derrick Brooks or James Thrash, the hearing officers jointly appointed and compensated by the NFL and NFL Players Association to decide appeals of on-field player discipline.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Most Read

Alvin Charles McKnight, Jr.
Sheriff gives update on Gilmer homicide suspect added to Texas Most Wanted list
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) is deeply saddened to announce the death of...
TDCJ Correctional Officer dies while restraining inmate
LaSabien Ford
Tyler man gets 20 years for injuring infant son
Semi truck stuck on FM 14.
Stuck semi truck blocks FM 14 in Smith County
Source: Grapeland ISD Facebook page
UIL suspends Grapeland ISD head girls basketball coach after policy violation

Latest News

Marching Mizzou performs before the start of an NCAA college football game against Florida...
Missouri-Georgia, LSU-Alabama showdowns with division implications top SEC slate in Week 10
FILE - Three wind turbines stand in the water off Block Island, R.I, the nation's first...
Four tracts of federal waters in the Gulf of Mexico are designated for wind power development
FILE- Supreme Court
The Supreme Court refuses to speed the drawing of a new congressional map in Louisiana
History was made in the state of Arkansas with the inauguration of the state's first female...
Scrutiny of Arkansas governor’s $19,000 lectern deepens after new records are released
School hallway generic
Arkansas school district says it will continue offering AP African American Studies course