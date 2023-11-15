East Texas (KLTV) - Good Evening, East Texas! It’s been a beautiful day and more great weather is on the way. Tonight, expect fair skies and temperatures dropping into the lower 50s and even a few upper 40s by morning. Wednesday looks mostly sunny and mild with highs back in the lower 70s by afternoon. More clouds move in on Thursday and Friday ahead of a weak cold front. No rain is expected with this front, but it will cool temperatures by a few degrees. The weekend will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the 60s and rain moving back in to East Texas by Sunday evening.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.