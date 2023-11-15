For Your Service
By Katie Vossler
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Good Evening, East Texas!  It’s been a beautiful day and more great weather is on the way.  Tonight, expect fair skies and temperatures dropping into the lower 50s and even a few upper 40s by morning.  Wednesday looks mostly sunny and mild with highs back in the lower 70s by afternoon.  More clouds move in on Thursday and Friday ahead of a weak cold front.  No rain is expected with this front, but it will cool temperatures by a few degrees.  The weekend will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the 60s and rain moving back in to East Texas by Sunday evening.

