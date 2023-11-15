For Your Service
By Katie Vossler
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Good Evening, East Texas!  Clouds will continue to move in from the east this evening.  Temperatures will drop into the lower 50s overnight with partly cloudy skies, then more clouds than sun are expected Thursday and Friday.  Some places may struggle to reach 70 degrees Thursday with thick clouds cover and light winds. Temperatures may warm a bit warmer on Friday ahead of a weak cold front that moves through.  No rain is expected with this front, but temperatures will drop back to the upper 60s for the weekend.  Better chances for rain will move in late Sunday and continue into early next week ahead of another, stronger cold front.

