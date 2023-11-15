For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Christie says primary opponents not taking foreign policy seriously

Christie says primary opponents not taking foreign policy seriously
Christie says primary opponents not taking foreign policy seriously(DC Bureau)
By Brendan Cullerton
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Speaking to a Washington D.C. audience at the Hudson Institute, presidential hopeful Chris Christie said a lack of American leadership is contributing to conflicts across the globe.

“Putin in Russia is engaged in a war of aggression as we know, against our ally in Ukraine. Xi Jingping is moving ever closer to trying to attack Taiwan, and the Iranian regime is the banker for terrorism in the world.”

Christie said President Joe Biden has not been strong enough on foreign policy.

“His disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, his mixed signals prior to the invasion of Ukraine, including saying out loud, maybe a small invasion wouldn’t be so bad.”

Christie said America needs to be more involved in foreign conflicts than Donald Trump wants, and he criticized primary opponents like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, saying he is pushing one liners and slogans as foreign policy.

“Use the United States army to invade Mexico. This is fundamentally unserious. This is TV tough guy talk, which he learned from his mentor Donald Trump.”

Christie also criticized opponents Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy, telling audience members the foreign policy solutions his opponents are pushing at debates lack substance.

Christie is currently polling sixth in the race for the Republican presidential nomination.

At the event, Christie said he has qualified for the fourth presidential debate

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alvin Charles McKnight, Jr.
Sheriff gives update on Gilmer homicide suspect added to Texas Most Wanted list
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) is deeply saddened to announce the death of...
TDCJ Correctional Officer dies while restraining inmate
LaSabien Ford
Tyler man gets 20 years for injuring infant son
Semi truck stuck on FM 14.
Stuck semi truck blocks FM 14 in Smith County
Source: Grapeland ISD Facebook page
UIL suspends Grapeland ISD head girls basketball coach after policy violation

Latest News

Biden holds a news conference at the APEC Summit. (CNN, POOL)
LIVE: Biden remarks at APEC Summit
The leaders of the world's two largest economies meet with trade, tech and more on the agenda....
Biden, Xi to meet at high-stakes summit
Rep. Bruce Westerman, R - Ark., said he was present in the hallway. (Source: CNN)
McCarthy didn't elbow Burchett intentionally, lawmaker says
Rep. Kevin McCarthy said the hallway where the alleged incident took place is small. (Source:...
'I didn't know what he was talking about': McCarthy denies elbowing lawmaker