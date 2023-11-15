For Your Service
Amber Alert issued for 10-year-old boy from Dallas County

Police say Ian is 10, is 4-feet tall, and has black hair and brown eyes. He is Hispanic. Ian was last seen at 7:30 on Tuesday morning in the 20 block of Oakdale Street in Wilmer.(Wilmer Police Department)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 9:43 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WILMER, Texas (KLTV) - The Wilmer Police Department is searching for a boy named Ian Aguilar.

Police say Ian is 10, is 4-feet tall, and has black hair and brown eyes. He is Hispanic.

Ian was last seen at 7:30 on Tuesday morning in the 20 block of Oakdale Street in Wilmer. It is unknown what he was wearing.

Police are looking for Juan Aguilar-Cano, 38, in relation to Ian’s abduction. He is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 160 pounds, and has black hair and eyes. His clothing is unknown.

He was driving a tan 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe with TX license plate KVZ 1194.

Police believe Ian is in grave and immediate danger. If you know where Ian and Aguilar-Cano might be, please call Wilmer Police Department at 972-441-6565 or 911.

