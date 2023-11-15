For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Mostly Sunny to Mostly Cloudy Sky Today. Mild Temperatures Are Expected.
Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy today. Mild Temps.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 10:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Looking fairly nice for our day today and our night tonight. Clouds will be more dense over the eastern half of East Texas today with more sunshine over western areas. Mild temperatures are expected to remain through Monday before a cold front on Monday begins to cool us off nicely. Next rain chances, which could range from .75″-1.25″, will be late Sunday and Monday, before ending very early on Tuesday morning. Most of this should just be rain with slight chances for some lightning/thunder. No severe weather is expected with Monday’s Front. Temperatures should remain mild through Monday, then become much cooler into the middle part of next week...Thanksgiving Eve and Day. A weak front on Wednesday will have little chances for rain but should clear out the skies for Thanksgiving Day. Skies should be Mostly Sunny, and temperatures will likely be fairly cool as well with lows in the upper 30s and highs in the upper 50s. Let’s hope this forecast stands. Have a great day, East Texas.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alvin Charles McKnight, Jr.
Sheriff gives update on Gilmer homicide suspect added to Texas Most Wanted list
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) is deeply saddened to announce the death of...
TDCJ Correctional Officer dies while restraining inmate
LaSabien Ford
Tyler man gets 20 years for injuring infant son
Semi truck stuck on FM 14.
Stuck semi truck blocks FM 14 in Smith County
Source: Grapeland ISD Facebook page
UIL suspends Grapeland ISD head girls basketball coach after policy violation

Latest News

Partly to Mostly Sunny Sky today. Mild Temperatures
Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips Tuesday 11-14-23
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips