For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

San Angelo ISD board names Whitehouse ISD superintendent as lone finalist

Dr. Christopher Moran
Dr. Christopher Moran(Whitehouse ISD)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - According to an announcement by the San Angelo ISD Board of Trustees, Whitehouse ISD’s superintendent will soon be their superintendent.

The San Angelo ISD Board of Trustees made the announcement at their regular meeting on Monday that Dr. Christopher Moran had been selected as the lone finalist for the position of San Angelo ISD superintendent. Moran has served as Whitehouse ISD’s superintendent since 2016. Should he accept the position, Moran will replace Dr. Carl Dethloff.

In an email to KLTV, Nikki Simmons, public relations and communications specialist for Whitehouse ISD, confirmed that Moran will leave the district for San Angelo ISD, with a start date of January 1, 2024.

“It is a joy and honor to be named Lone Finalist of San Angelo ISD,” said Moran in a statement on San Angelo ISD’s website. “The Moran family is looking forward to joining a wonderful community in West Texas with strong values and a love for every student. We are committing our very best every day for the entire San Angelo community.”

The San Angelo ISD Board of Trustees said they are happy to welcome Moran to their community.

“As a Board, we recognized in Dr. Moran all the qualities and values our West Texas community, staff and students expect in an educational leader. We are confident that his experience and commitment to students and staff will help us continue to grow future-ready graduates at San Angelo ISD,” said SAISD Board President Dr. Taylor Kingman.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Candice Gearhart
Longview woman arrested after fatal crash involving scooter
Cherokee County woman killed, man injured in head-on wreck
Pictured is Bishop Joseph Strickland of the Diocese of Tyler, Texas. Pope Francis on Saturday,...
March to be held in support of ousted Tyler bishop
Juan Wilkins
1 arrested following I-20 shooting in Van Zandt County
Pope Francis on Saturday ordered the removal of the bishop of Tyler, Texas.
East Texas pastor speaks on pope’s removal of Tyler bishop Strickland

Latest News

Stuck semi truck blocks FM 14 in Smith County
Stuck semi truck blocks FM 14 in Smith County
Bethany Nolan
WATCH: Junior League of Longview prepares for brand new Christmas event
Alvin Charles McKnight, Jr.
Man suspected in Upshur County double homicide added to Texas Most Wanted list
Semi truck stuck on FM 14.
Stuck semi truck blocks FM 14 in Smith County