San Angelo ISD board names Whitehouse ISD superintendent as lone finalist

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - According to an announcement by the San Angelo ISD Board of Trustees, Whitehouse ISD’s superintendent will soon be their superintendent.

The San Angelo ISD Board of Trustees made the announcement at their regular meeting on Monday that Dr. Christopher Moran had been selected as the lone finalist for the position of San Angelo ISD superintendent. Moran has served as Whitehouse ISD’s superintendent since 2016. Should he accept the position, Moran will replace Dr. Carl Dethloff.

In an email to KLTV, Nikki Simmons, public relations and communications specialist for Whitehouse ISD, confirmed that Moran will leave the district for San Angelo ISD, with a start date of January 1, 2024.

“It is a joy and honor to be named Lone Finalist of San Angelo ISD,” said Moran in a statement on San Angelo ISD’s website. “The Moran family is looking forward to joining a wonderful community in West Texas with strong values and a love for every student. We are committing our very best every day for the entire San Angelo community.”

The San Angelo ISD Board of Trustees said they are happy to welcome Moran to their community.

“As a Board, we recognized in Dr. Moran all the qualities and values our West Texas community, staff and students expect in an educational leader. We are confident that his experience and commitment to students and staff will help us continue to grow future-ready graduates at San Angelo ISD,” said SAISD Board President Dr. Taylor Kingman.

