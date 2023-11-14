For Your Service
WebXtra: Tyler Public Library offers ‘Music Makers’ class for young child development

Experts say music classes for young children can help develop their brains, fine motor skills, and lay the foundation of forming relationships.
By Avery Niles
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Experts say music classes for young children can help develop their brains, fine motor skills, and lay the foundation of forming relationships.

KLTV 7′s Avery Niles speaks with Carly Hicks, a mother who attends Tyler Public Library’s Music Makers class about the developments they have seen since starting the classes.

