WATCH: Junior League of Longview prepares for brand new Christmas event

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas Now’s Devyn Shea talks to Bethany Nolan with the Junior League of Longview about the organization’s upcoming Christmas in the Pineywoods event. The holiday shopping event will feature more than 40 specialty boutiques and merchants from all over the state and country showcasing season decorations, housewares, artwork, gourmet foods and gifts.

