United Way of Smith County representatives discuss upcoming Day of Giving

November 28 marks the fourth year of United Way of Smith County giving back to the Tyler community.
By Makayla Goos
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - November 28 marks the fourth year of United Way of Smith County giving back to the Tyler community.

This year the focus is on focus on Improving local education, access to healthcare, financial stability, and crisis intervention. There is a match of $75,000 this year, so every dollar given will be doubled and go directly back into the community.

To donate log onto tylergives.org at 8 a.m. on Nov. 28 to support your community!

