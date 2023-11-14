For Your Service
UIL suspends Grapeland ISD head girls basketball coach after policy violation

Source: Grapeland ISD Facebook page
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GRAPELAND, Texas (KTRE) - The University Interscholastic League (UIL) Executive Committee has suspended the head coach of Grapeland ISD’s girls basketball team.

Lance Green will no longer coach the Grapeland High School girls basketball team for the remainder of the 2023-24 season, in addition to being placed on probation for three years. The decision comes after it was reported that Green was coaching the team “out of season,” meaning he previously conducted full practice sessions outside of the normal basketball season.

Grapeland ISD Superintendent Dr. David Maass said the school district self-reported Green’s actions and that they have since taken steps and placed policies into effect that will prevent this from happening in the future. He also said that Green had been removed from his coaching responsibilities prior to the UIL committee’s decision.

“We self-reported it because we didn’t want this to affect our girls or our district as a whole,” Maass said.

Green has, for the time being, been replaced by Rodricka Bryant.

