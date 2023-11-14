Tyler police investigating fatal hit-and-run crash

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Police Department is asking for the public’s help as they investigate a fatal crash involving a pedestrian.

According to Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh, officers responded shortly before 10 a.m. Monday to reports of a pedestrian struck in the roadway at the intersection of E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and Haynie Avenue.

The victim was found and transported to UT Health Hospital where he later died as a result of the severe injuries sustained from the crash. The victim’s identity is being withheld until family can be notified.

Erbaugh said the driver fled the scene following the incident and is believed to be driving a maroon or burgundy GMC Yukon or Chevrolet Tahoe SUV that will likely have front end damage.

Erbaugh asked anyone with any information on this case to please contact Detective Chamberlain at 903-531-1058.

