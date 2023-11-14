For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Tyler police investigating fatal hit-and-run crash

(File graphic)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 9:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Police Department is asking for the public’s help as they investigate a fatal crash involving a pedestrian.

According to Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh, officers responded shortly before 10 a.m. Monday to reports of a pedestrian struck in the roadway at the intersection of E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and Haynie Avenue.

The victim was found and transported to UT Health Hospital where he later died as a result of the severe injuries sustained from the crash. The victim’s identity is being withheld until family can be notified.

Erbaugh said the driver fled the scene following the incident and is believed to be driving a maroon or burgundy GMC Yukon or Chevrolet Tahoe SUV that will likely have front end damage.

Erbaugh asked anyone with any information on this case to please contact Detective Chamberlain at 903-531-1058.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Candice Gearhart
Longview woman arrested after fatal crash involving scooter
Cherokee County woman killed, man injured in head-on wreck
Juan Wilkins
1 arrested following I-20 shooting in Van Zandt County
Pictured is Bishop Joseph Strickland of the Diocese of Tyler, Texas. Pope Francis on Saturday,...
March to be held in support of ousted Tyler bishop
Pope Francis on Saturday ordered the removal of the bishop of Tyler, Texas.
East Texas pastor speaks on pope’s removal of Tyler bishop Strickland

Latest News

Semi truck stuck on FM 14.
Stuck semi truck blocks FM 14 in Smith County
WATCH: Suspect robs 3 Houston convenience stores in 1 night
WATCH: Suspect robs 3 Houston convenience stores in 1 night
East Texas psychologists offer tips for talking to your children about war, social media
East Texas psychologists offer tips for talking to your children about war, social media
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) is deeply saddened to announce the death of...
TDCJ Correctional Officer dies while restraining inmate