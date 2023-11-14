For Your Service
Tyler man gets 20 years for injuring infant son

A Tyler man pleaded guilty to causing serious injury to his infant son Tuesday morning.
By Avery Niles
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man pleaded guilty to causing serious injury to his infant son Tuesday morning.

LaSabien Karone Ford, 26, was arrested on Jan. 21 after being suspected of seriously injuring his infant son by striking him in the head with a closed fist. On Tuesday, Ford pleaded guilty in Judge Taylor Heaton’s court. Ford received 20 years confinement for the crime.

According to Ford’s arrest affidavit, Ford’s infant son was taken to the ER at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Francis on April 22, 2022, experiencing seizure-like symptoms. After a skull fracture was found, the infant was taken to Children’s Medical Center in Dallas, the document said.

Upon investigation, the infant’s mother testified that Ford had assaulted her on April 20, 2022, while she was picking up the baby from his home. According to the woman, Ford had choked, bitten, and struck her with closed fists while she was holding the infant, and during the incident Ford struck the child in the head.

Ford was arrested on multiple charges including injury to a child, aggravated assault, and assault on an officer. He was booked into the Smith County Jail on Jan. 21, where he was held until his guilty plea Tuesday.

