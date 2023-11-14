Tyler ISD board unanimously votes to name Legacy field house after former coach

From Press Release

TYLER, Texas - Monday night, the Tyler ISD Board of Trustees voted unanimously to name the Field House at Tyler Legacy High School after former coach Mike Owens. It will now be called the Coach Mike Owens Field House. Coach Owens led the former Robert E. Lee High School (REL) to the 2004 Class 5A Division I State Football Championship.

“This is an honor for the coaching staff, me, and the many wonderful players we had over our 15 years in the Tyler ISD,” Coach Owens said. “I am overwhelmed and humbled to have the field house named in my honor. On behalf of myself and the coaching staff, we thank the Tyler ISD for this incredible tribute. Go, Red Raiders!”

Owens began his head coaching career in 1982 at Thomas Jefferson High School in Port Arthur, Texas. He stayed there for 14 years, leading the Yellowjackets to five playoff appearances.

In 1996, Owens came to East Texas, taking over the Tyler Lee program. He built the Red Raiders into a powerhouse, winning five district championships and earning playoff berths in 13 of 15 seasons. Plus, Owens led REL to the first state football championship in school history. He coached the Red Raiders from 1996 to 2010 and compiled an overall record of 111-69.

“I had the privilege of working with Coach Owens for 13 years as his 7 on 7 coach from 1998 until 2011,” Trustee Andy Bergfeld said. “In my opinion, there is no one more deserving of this honor in Red Raiders history. He taught a generation of young men the things it takes to be a responsible member of society and thousands, I’m sure, thank him.”

He retired after the 2010 season in 2011.

