TDCJ Correctional Officer dies while restraining inmate

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) is deeply saddened to announce the death of...
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) is deeply saddened to announce the death of Correctional Officer Jovian Motley.(Texas Dept. of Criminal Justice)
By Justin Dorsey
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 9:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOVELADY, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) announced the death of an officer Tuesday.

The correctional officer, Jovian Motley, 27, lost his life in the line of duty on Monday, November 13, 2023, while serving at the Wainwright Unit in Houston County, according to TDCJ. Motley joined the agency in October 2022.

“Officer Motley was a hero who tragically died while protecting his fellow officers and the public,” TDCJ Executive Director Bryan Collier said. “His courage and dedication will forever be remembered. We are praying for his family, friends and co-workers during this difficult time.”

Motley was assisting other officers in restraining an inmate at the prison when he died.

“Officer Motley demonstrated unwavering commitment to serving his community and gave his life for others,” Texas Board of Criminal Justice Chairman Eric Nichols said. “His sacrifice is a solemn reminder of the bravery exhibited every day by the men and women in corrections. He will never be forgotten.”

The Office of Inspector General is investigating the incident. As this is an ongoing criminal investigation, the agency told KBTX it will not be releasing any further information at this time.

