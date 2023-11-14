For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

P!nk plans to give away banned books at upcoming concerts

P!nk is working with “Pen America’s Index of Banned Books” for the project.
P!nk is working with “Pen America’s Index of Banned Books” for the project.(Allisonnik / Wikipedia | Allisonnik / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 8:09 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Pop singer P!nk is giving away thousands of banned books.

She is scheduled to play shows this week in Miami and Sunrise, Florida, where she plans to give away about 2,000 banned titles to fans.

Those works include “The Family Book” by Todd Parr, “The Hill We Climb” by Amanda Gorman and “Beloved” by Toni Morrison.

P!nk is working with “Pen America’s Index of Banned Books” for the project.

Representatives with the organization said Florida had the highest number of book ban cases in the last school year, with more than 1,400.

The group said 33 school districts in Florida have removed books, also the most in the nation.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Candice Gearhart
Longview woman arrested after fatal crash involving scooter
Pictured is Bishop Joseph Strickland of the Diocese of Tyler, Texas. Pope Francis on Saturday,...
March to be held in support of ousted Tyler bishop
Cherokee County woman killed, man injured in head-on wreck
Juan Wilkins
1 arrested following I-20 shooting in Van Zandt County
Pope Francis on Saturday ordered the removal of the bishop of Tyler, Texas.
East Texas pastor speaks on pope’s removal of Tyler bishop Strickland

Latest News

Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Dr Moran Leaving to San Angelo
Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Babies And Music
Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Senior Pet Month
Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Cambridge Road Update
FILE - Paul Pelosi attends a portrait unveiling ceremony for his wife, Speaker of the House...
The man accused of attacking Pelosi’s husband apologizes for hammer assault