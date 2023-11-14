Gladewater native helping war refugees in Ukraine faces new challenge as husband is accused of crime

KRYVYI RIH, Ukraine (KLTV) - We first introduced you to Gladewater native Amanda Fetisova in March 2022. She grew up attending the First Assembly of God Church in Gladewater, where she dedicated her life to serving God and others, a mission that ultimately took her to Ukraine, where she now lives with her Ukrainian husband. Since the start of the war, they’ve worked tirelessly to clothe and feed refugees through their church.

“People are continuing to adapt to life in war,” Fetisova said in a Monday afternoon interview via Zoom. “They’re doing what they can to work around it although it’s become a lot harder mentally, emotionally and financially, especially after two years of living in all of this, and there’s still seemingly no end in sight.”

At the beginning of the war, Fetisova and her husband focused their mission work on offering shelter and food to refugees. As the war rages on, they’re now also focusing on trauma recovery.

“It’s one thing when you endure something for a short period or, you know, when there’s going to be an end,” she said about the need for mental health assistance, “but when there’s no end in sight...”

Along with the reality of war, Fetisova now faces a new nightmare. Ukrainian prosecutors recently charged her husband, Max, with a crime that she says he did not commit. He’s accused of blocking communication signals vital to the war.

“It started a few months ago when we were notified that an antenna on our property was blocking signal for one of the local cell phone companies. The antenna doesn’t belong to us; it belongs to a small internet company that was renting space in our building. And so, we replied and said, ‘You need to contact this company,’ gave them the information, and the next thing we know, the Ukrainian equivalent of the FBI came to take the antenna, and the state authorities started bringing Max in for questioning,” Fetisova said.

At a hearing last week, Max was put on house arrest until his trial. He faces 10 to 15 years in prison if convicted by a judge at trial, since there are jury trials in Ukraine.

“What’s ridiculous about the whole thing is that anyone who knows my husband knows two things: One, he barely knows how to use his iPhone, much less program an antenna. And two, he loves his country and has more hope for its future than anyone I’ve ever known,” Fetisova said.

The charges against him pose a new challenge for this East Texas native, who refuses to give up hope.

“That’s what we have to hope for, that there will be an end to this and that there will be a future after this -- that this isn’t the end. So, we continue to pray and believe that God has a future for this country and continue to share that hope with others who are hanging on as well,” she said.

RELATED STORIES:

+ Gladewater native living in Ukraine: ‘There’s a day coming when the war will end’

+ East Texas native living in Ukraine talks with KLTV as Russian attacks increase

+ Gladewater native reunited with husband in Ukraine after finding refuge in Poland

+ Gladewater native who fled Ukraine for Poland: ‘We all want to go home’

+ Gladewater native living in Ukraine finds refuge in Poland, while husband remains in Ukraine

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.