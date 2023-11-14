East Texas restaurants open for Thanksgiving 2023

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - You may be unable to make it home for the holidays, or unable to get turkey on the table, if that’s the case below is a list of restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day in East Texas.

Tyler

Cracker Barrel 13821 US Hwy 69 N, Tyler, TX 75706

Applebee’s 5502 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX 75703 (holiday hours 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.)

Golden Corral 5602 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX 75703 (holiday hours 10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.)

Saltgrass Steak House 7214 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX 75703 (holiday hours 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.)

Mercado’s 2214 W SW Loop 323, Tyler, TX 75701

Whataburger 1739 S Beckham Ave, Tyler, TX 75701

IHOP 209 S SW Loop 323, Tyler, TX 75702

IHOP 115 W SW Loop 323, Tyler, TX 75701

Denny’s 3244 W Gentry Pkwy, Tyler, TX 75702

Red Lobster 1500 W SW Loop 323, Tyler, TX 75701 (holiday hours 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.)

Lufkin

Cracker Barrel US 59 &, Whitehouse Dr Exit 391, Lufkin, TX 75904

Golden Corral 2401 S First St, Lufkin, TX 75901 (holiday hours 10:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.)

IHOP 4400 S Medford Dr, Lufkin, TX 75901

Longview

Cracker Barrel US 1503 W Marshall Ave, Longview, TX 75604 (Reduced menu)

Golden Corral 114 E Loop 281, Longview, TX 75605 (holiday hours 10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.)

Saltgrass Steak House 411 E Loop 281 Ste B, Longview, TX 75605 (holiday hours 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.)

Applebee’s 101 W Loop 281, Longview, TX 75605 (holiday hours 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.)

Posado’s 110 Triple Creek Cir, Longview, TX 75601

IHOP 203 W Loop 281, Longview, TX 75605

Denny’s 3126 S Eastman Rd, Longview, TX 75602

Red Lobster 3515 McCann Rd, Longview, TX 75605 (holiday hours 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.)

If your restaurant will be open for service on Thanksgiving Day let us know and we will add your business to the list.

