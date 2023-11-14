City of Nacogdoches Planning & Zoning approves permit for new tattoo, piercing business

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Nacogdoches Planning and Zoning Committee approved a special-use permit for the owner of a tattoo and piercing business Monday night.

Over the last 13 years, Krysta Robertson of Nacogdoches said she has tattooed hundreds of clients while renting out space or working in other artists’ shops.

She said she plans to have three tattoo artists and one body piercer at her new Golden Cicada shop.

“The word has gotten out there that we do good work, so it’s just going to get busier and busier,” said Robertson.

Robertson asked the city’s planning and zoning committee to permit her business to operate between North and Mitchell Street.

“The specific-use permit allows the Planning and Zoning Commission to apply a variety of restrictions on it if they allow you to do it. It’s something you cannot do it by right in a business zone, but you can do it with permission, and that is what this is about,” explained public works director Steve Bartlett.

Conditions include business hours, which are Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and all tattoo sessions will be appointment only.

Bartlett explained current zoning ordinances do not allow Robertson’s work to be performed in a general business zoning district.

“Specifically, tattoo salons are only allowed in areas like industrial zoning, so it’s much more rugged, not as much business zoning,” he said.

Robertson first asked to have her business in the old theater building downtown, but city council denied that request in September.

“There was so much pushback that we’re just like, ‘no, listen, we’re nice, we’re great, there’s nothing to fear,’” she said.

Sammy Smith of Nacogdoches expressed his opposition during public comment.

“I have watched what has happened to the neighborhood. Pearl Street, Mitchell Street, Banita Street, California Street. It’s deteriorated significantly in the 43 years I’ve been here. There are some really bad places over there, and if you don’t believe me, read the police reports.”

Despite pushback, planning and zoning commissioners unanimously approved Robertson’s request.

“You throw the word tattoo in there, and you have that perception that comes with it, but it is a growing and thriving business, and I think it’s necessary that the building not continue to just lay vacant and deteriorate even further,” said commissioner Matthew Perry.

However, before Robertson can fully operate her new shop, the city council makes the final decision.

“I don’t want to get too far ahead of myself, but I can’t imagine, with us not having as much of a problem this time around, why they would deny us. I really hope that they don’t,” said Robertson

The next step is for Planning and Zoning to present the special use permit to the Nacogdoches City Council at next month’s meeting.

