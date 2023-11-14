Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

For Your Service
Mostly Sunny North / Decreasing Cloudy South Today
Mostly Sunny North / Decreasing Clouds South today.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:03 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Very Nice Weather is expected through Saturday, then rain chances increase on Sunday out ahead of a cold front is expected to pass through our area on Monday. A weak front moves through on Friday...but little changes are expected with this front. With the increase of rain chances on Sunday...a cold front on Monday should bring more rain and even a few isolated thunderstorms to the area during the day. A few lingering showers on Tuesday morning are possible as well. Cooler air arrives behind this front and a wind shift out of the north. We will continue to monitor the intensity of storms on Monday for you and let you know if any severe storms are possible. We have a chance to see the ISS over ETX this evening starting at 6:07PM...will be visible for 5 minutes...starts in the southern sky and heads toward the eastern sky. Enjoy.

