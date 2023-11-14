For Your Service
4-vehicle crash injures 2, blocks traffic in Longview

Longview police said a driver ran a read light and crashed into traffic.
By Jamey Boyum
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Lanes of traffic in Longview are blocked following a multi-vehicle crash.

According to the Longview Police Department, the driver of a white pickup ran a red light at the intersection of Judson Road and Loop 281 West, ultimately sending two people were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Four cars were ultimately involved in the crash.

As of this writing, westbound lanes on Loop 281 and northbound lanes on Judson Road are blocked. Police said a citation will be issued to the driver of the truck for running the red light.

