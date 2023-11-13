For Your Service
Watch: Nutcracker! Magical Ballet brings international talent to Belcher Center stage

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas Now’s Devyn Shea talks to a member of the production crew of Nutcracker! Magical Ballet to learn more about the upcoming touring production of the classic Christmas show. The performance features principal dancers from Ukraine’s opera houses and 40 more artists from Japan, Italy, Turkey, and more.  This year’s production also introduces a new character and incorporates innovative new choreography that blends classical ballet with cutting-edge circus techniques.

Nutcracker! Magical Ballet will be performed at LeTourneau University’s Belcher Center on Friday at 7 p.m. For tickets and information, click here.

