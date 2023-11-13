TxDOT holds ‘End The Streak’ presser for road death awareness

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Texas Department of Transportation held a media event Monday to raise awareness for daily road fatalities.

According to TxDOT PIO Jeff Williford, Nov. 7 marked 23 years of daily deaths on the road in Texas. An average of 12 fatalities per day brings a total of 83,000 lives lost on Texas roadways since 2000, Williford’s release said. The TxDOT #EndTheStreakTX campaign is intended to bring awareness to the preventable deaths with the goal of drastically lowering that number.

“We can end our daily death streak, but it is going to take every driver on the road to take responsibility as members of the Texas community,” Williford said at the press conference.

Several members of TxDOT and other state law enforcement spoke on the issue, each lamenting the impact of intoxicated and distracted driving on the staggering death toll. Texas Law Enforcement Liaison William “Chuck” Carlile urged drivers to remember their responsibility on the road.

“I want people to wake up. I want them to think about driving a 4 thousand pound vehicle or an 80 thousand pound truck as an important task. And we need to think of others,” Carlile said.

Williford’s release said that 187 people died on the roads in the Tyler district in 2022. The district includes Anderson, Cherokee, Gregg, Henderson, Rusk, Smith, Van Zandt, and Wood Counties. The leading contributing factors included driving under the influence, failure to drive in a single lane, unsafe speed, failure to control speed, and pedestrians failing to yield the right-of-way.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.