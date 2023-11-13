For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

TxDOT holds ‘End The Streak’ presser for road death awareness

Texas Department of Transportation held a media event Monday to raise awareness for daily road fatalities.
By Arthur Clayborn
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Texas Department of Transportation held a media event Monday to raise awareness for daily road fatalities.

According to TxDOT PIO Jeff Williford, Nov. 7 marked 23 years of daily deaths on the road in Texas. An average of 12 fatalities per day brings a total of 83,000 lives lost on Texas roadways since 2000, Williford’s release said. The TxDOT #EndTheStreakTX campaign is intended to bring awareness to the preventable deaths with the goal of drastically lowering that number.

“We can end our daily death streak, but it is going to take every driver on the road to take responsibility as members of the Texas community,” Williford said at the press conference.

Several members of TxDOT and other state law enforcement spoke on the issue, each lamenting the impact of intoxicated and distracted driving on the staggering death toll. Texas Law Enforcement Liaison William “Chuck” Carlile urged drivers to remember their responsibility on the road.

“I want people to wake up. I want them to think about driving a 4 thousand pound vehicle or an 80 thousand pound truck as an important task. And we need to think of others,” Carlile said.

Williford’s release said that 187 people died on the roads in the Tyler district in 2022. The district includes Anderson, Cherokee, Gregg, Henderson, Rusk, Smith, Van Zandt, and Wood Counties. The leading contributing factors included driving under the influence, failure to drive in a single lane, unsafe speed, failure to control speed, and pedestrians failing to yield the right-of-way.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laquesha McKnight
Police arrest Upshur County double homicide suspect’s sister
Pope Francis on Saturday ordered the removal of the bishop of Tyler, Texas.
East Texas pastor speaks on pope’s removal of Tyler bishop Strickland
Jimbo Fisher Texas A&M
Jimbo Fisher era ends at Texas A&M
According to police, the shooting was between two people who knew each other.
Longview police investigate shooting at shopping center
Pictured is Bishop Joseph Strickland of the Diocese of Tyler, Texas. Pope Francis on Saturday,...
Pope Francis removes a leading US conservative critic as bishop of Tyler, Texas

Latest News

Cherokee County woman killed, man injured in head-on wreck
TxDOT holds ‘End The Streak’ presser for road death awareness
TxDOT holds ‘End The Streak’ presser for road death awareness
The district was able to receive four electric buses.
East Texas school receives fleet of electric buses through grant funding
Martinsville ISD District Principal Keith Kimbrow shares how the district was able to receive...
WebXtra: East Texas school receives fleet of electric buses through grant funding