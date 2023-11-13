Shelby County game wardens investigating after 19 dead ducks found dumped at boat ramp

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Shelby County game wardens are seeking information on the wasted resources of 19 illegally dumped ducks.

According to a Facebook post from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, game wardens in Shelby County are investigating 19 dead ducks that were dumped at the the Tenaha Creek boat ramp located on FM 139 on Monday.

Shelby County game warden Sam Anderson is asking anyone with information contact him at 936-332-8487 or contact Austin Cryer at 936-591-7265

All callers will remain anonymous.

