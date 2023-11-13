Rashaun Woods comments on his first season as Tyler football coach

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Head coach of the Tyler High School football team Rashaun Woods spoke with Michael Coleman after a strong first season with his new team.

The Lions barely missed out on making playoffs after going 3-4 in district play and 6-4 on the season. Despite the results, coach Woods says the program is in a good place.

“It’s good to be here in Tyler, the kids are responding great. it was an interesting year. The guy splayed hard, we had an opportunity to win every game that’s what you want as a coaching staff, and I think it’s something to build on”, said coach Woods.

When asked what were the things he wanted to build on he emphasized the need for growth amongst his roster.

“Obviously you want everything to get better, right you got a lot of guys coming back that’s always a good thing. We got to get those guys stronger and faster and just better overall knowledge of the game. That’s where we are, we’ll give them a couple of weeks and we’ll be right back at it”, said coach Woods.

Woods influence on the team was immense and despite the teams chemistry growing throughout the season, there’s still room for improvement.

“I thought at the end of the year we were really clicking as far as execution, as far as knowing what to do right. We got some phases we need to improve and we’ll continue to do that.”

