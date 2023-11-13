Palestine bullrider wins $10K first prize at Round Rock rodeo

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KLTV) - A bullrider from Palestine took first place at a Round Rock rodeo over the weekend.

Laramie Mosley, 27, competed in the Bulls in the Ballpark rodeo on Friday and landed the winning score for a huge payday. Mosley rode the bull Black Panther for a score of 87, and walked away with $10,787 for the first place spot. Mosley is currently ranked sixth in the 2024 PRCA standings.

Additionally, saddle bronc rider Treyson Antonick, 30, of Overton, won second in the first round at the Southwestern Circuit Finals in Florida for $2,092. He went on to place second in the third round for $1,743, and second in the average for $3,137. Antonick ended the tournament with $6,972 in total winnings. He is currently 22nd in the 2024 PRCA standings.

