Mount Vernon, Malakoff to clash at Rose Stadium in Game of the Week

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Our final Game of the Week brings us to Rose Stadium for the Area Round matchup between the Mount Vernon Tigers and our number 6 ranked Malakoff Tigers.

Malakoff finished the year 10-0 (6-0) while Mount Vernon finished 7-3 (4-2). Malakoff won their bi-district game over Maypearl 49-0. That was their fifth shutout of the season. Mount Vernon took down Gladewater in their bi-district game 49-7.

The two Tiger teams have one common opponent in Gladewater. While Mount Vernon just played them last week, Malakoff played them back in week 2. They beat the Bears 51-7.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium in Tyler.

