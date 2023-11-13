For Your Service
Mother of 5 with terminal cancer prepares her family for the end

A mother of five in Maryland is battling breast cancer that has now spread, with doctors saying she does not have long to live. (SOURCE: WUSA)
By WUSA via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 1:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. (WUSA) – A Maryland mother of five with terminal cancer is preparing her family for when she dies.

Kourtni Smith is also using her diagnosis to raise awareness and said she wants her story to be an example to other women who may fear going to the doctor.

Smith was diagnosed with stage 3 invasive lobular carcinoma in 2021. In April of this year, she was diagnosed with stage 4 of the disease.

Just three weeks ago, doctors told her the cancer was in her brain and she would only have a few months to live.

Smith is now focused on making memories with her family and planning for the end.

Smith’s cancer diagnosis was found after she noticed a lump in her breast. When her baby was born, she found she was unable to produce milk and finally sought a doctor.

She said it took her so long to consult a doctor out of fear.

“Evidently, I was chosen for something. And I feel like now I can save somebody’s life,” Smith said. “Here I am only 34 and I’m dying, you know, because I was afraid to go to the doctor.”

Smith has undergone three rounds of chemo and radiation therapy and recently spent three weeks in hospice.

Doctors are now keeping her comfortable with pain medication.

Smith said she will be leaving behind her husband and five children, ages 16, 14, 12, 9 and 2.

“I would want them to know that I love them and I love them so much that I would go to any measures, any drastic measures to make sure that they’re OK. Even beyond the grave,” she said.

Smith has established a GoFundMe to help pay for funeral expenses. She is also working on a children’s book to leave behind for her young son.

Copyright 2023 WUSA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

