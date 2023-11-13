For Your Service
Monday’s Weather: Cloudy skies with spotty showers possible today

Spotty showers will be possible today and tomorrow, then dry and slightly warmer weather returns to East Texas.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 6:04 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - We’re waking up to cool temperatures in the lower to middle 50s and mostly cloudy skies. A few areas might already be seeing some spotty light showers and sprinkles this morning, so you’ll want to be a little extra careful on your morning commute just to be on the safe side. Shower coverage will favor our southern and central counties today and tonight, so most folks north of I-20 will likely not see much moisture today. Skies will remain mostly cloudy all day, leading to some mild lower to middle 60s for highs. On and off light showers will stick around mainly in Deep East Texas overnight, with more limited rain chances sticking around for areas south of I-20 for our Tuesday. Our skies dry back out for the rest of the work week and we’ll see plenty of sunshine each day which will help our afternoons trend a bit warmer each day. The upcoming weekend looks quite pleasant and mostly dry despite a weak cold front pushing through later on Friday. Highs on Saturday look to remain near 70° before dropping into the middle 60s on Sunday.

