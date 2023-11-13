For Your Service
McKinney Police: missing woman’s body found in man’s home

A McKinney man has been arrested after police say they found the body of a missing woman in his...
A McKinney man has been arrested after police say they found the body of a missing woman in his home.(Courtesy of Alondra Frias)
By Caroline Cluiss-Fletcher
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A McKinney man has been arrested after police say they found the body of a missing woman in his home.

Chad Stevens was arrested Sunday morning after McKinney police got a tip that a body was at his house on Pearson Avenue near Sherman Street, according to a press release.

That release states officers found 35-year-old Heather Louise Schwab’s body.

He’s now in the Collin County Jail, charged with tampering with a corpse and domestic assault causing bodily injury.

McKinney Police ask that anyone with information call them at 972-547-2724.

News 12 found court records showing that Schwab and Stevens lived together 7 years ago.

