For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Man wanted for lewd acts with a minor arrested at Laredo port of entry

Guadalupe Madrigal, 54
Guadalupe Madrigal, 54(Webb County Sheriff's Office)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man wanted for an alleged sex crime against a child is arrested while trying to enter the country.

The arrest happened last Wednesday when a vehicle crossing the border at the Juarez Lincoln Bridge was referred to secondary inspection.

During a background check, CBP officers discovered that Guadalupe Madrigal, 54 had an outstanding out of Iowa for lewd acts with a minor.

Madrigal was arrested and turned over to the Webb County Sheriff’s Office.

If he is found guilty, Madrigal could face up to ten years in prison.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laquesha McKnight
Police arrest Upshur County double homicide suspect’s sister
Pope Francis on Saturday ordered the removal of the bishop of Tyler, Texas.
East Texas pastor speaks on pope’s removal of Tyler bishop Strickland
Candice Gearhart
Longview woman arrested after fatal crash involving scooter
Jimbo Fisher Texas A&M
Jimbo Fisher era ends at Texas A&M
According to police, the shooting was between two people who knew each other.
Longview police investigate shooting at shopping center

Latest News

City of San Augustine to shut off water service on Tuesday to repair leaking main
Jacob Serralde
Palestine man accused of shooting family member in the neck
Pictured is Bishop Joseph Strickland of the Diocese of Tyler, Texas. Pope Francis on Saturday,...
March to be held in support of ousted Tyler bishop
Gregory Newson
Man accused of killing Panola County deputy to receive mental evaluation
Shelby County game wardens are looking for information into 19 wasted ducks.
Shelby County game wardens investigating after 19 dead ducks found dumped at boat ramp