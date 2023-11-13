Man found dead inside abandoned building; suspect in custody, Harker Heights police say

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Police said a suspect is in custody after Dangelo Xavier Valadez, 37, of Harker Heights, was found dead inside an abandoned building in the 500 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard on Sunday.

The name of the suspect was not provided by authorities.

Shortly before 2 p.m. on Nov. 12, police officers were dispatched to the 300 block of West Veterans Memorial Blvd. to investigate reports of an injured woman.

The officers located the woman suffering from head and arm injuries. The victim told officers there was a second injured victim, Valadez, at an abandoned building in the 500 block of West Veterans Memorial Blvd.

The woman told the officers the man responsible for their injuries would also be found in the building.

Officers arrived at the abandoned building and located Valadez unresponsive.

After an extensive search of the area, officers located the alleged suspect in the 200 block of Jamie Road and took him into custody without incident.

“The suspect remains in custody pending felony charges,” police said.

Justice of the Peace Nicola J. James arrived at the scene and pronounced Valadez dead. James ordered an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

The injured woman was transported by EMS to the hospital where she was treated for her injuries and released.

