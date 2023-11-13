For Your Service
Man arrested, drugs siezed following motel raid in Jasper

John Dereck Bean
John Dereck Bean(Jasper County Jail)
By Travis Noriega
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JASPER, Texas (KTRE) - Law enforcement in Jasper siezed drug paraphernalia and arrested one following a raid on a motel room.

According to a press release from the City of Jasper, on Thursday the Narcotics Division of the Jasper Police and deputies from the Jasper Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division raided a motel room on the 1700 block of South Wheeler in Jasper after a lengthy investigation into the distrubtion of large amounts of methamphetamine in the area.

John Dereck Bean, 40, of Sweeny was arrested on drug charges. Authorities siezed around 130 grams of methamphetamine along with materials used for distribution and a replica handgun.

