Kyle Owens discusses improvement of Gilmer defense

Kyle Owens believes Gilmer’s much-improved defense is the key for the Buckeyes to make a run at the state title.

“We talked about the defense early on for Gilmer, that first game we did, Gilmer and Chapel Hill,” Owens said. “Gilmer gave up 71 points. This past month, they gave up 14, 14, 6 and something else, but their defense has been playing a lot better.”

Gilmer won a 69-42 shootout against Center in the bi-district round.

“We knew coming into this game it was gonna be a shootout, like, that’s what we had anticipated coming in,” Owens said. “I’ll tell you, Will Henderson for Gilmer; heck of a game. The rushing offense for Gilmer tonight was very strong. Center struggled defensively all season long, and Gilmer was able to expose that.”

Owens shared his analysis on Red Zone OT, which is streamed every Friday night on East Texas Now following The Red Zone during football season.

