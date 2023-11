JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (KLTV) - The Jacksonville Jaguars have released former Longview Lobo running back JaMycal Hasty from the team.

Hasty appeared in one game during the 2023 season.

Originally signed by the San Francisco 49ers, Hasty has 410 rushing yards and 316 receiving yards and five total touchdowns.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.