East Texas (KLTV) - Good Evening, East Texas! It’s been cloudy and cool today with temperatures reaching the mid 60s this afternoon. Tonight, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies and temperatures will drop into the 50s. Tuesday will start with clouds and even a slight chance for a few light showers early in the day. By afternoon, clouds will break and temperatures will reach near 70 degrees. More sunshine and nice, mild temperatures will be in the forecast on Wednesday before clouds increase again on Thursday. Temperatures will stay in the lower 70s for most of this week before our next chance for rain returns late weekend.

