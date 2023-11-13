For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV) - Good Evening, East Texas!  It’s been cloudy and cool today with temperatures reaching the mid 60s this afternoon.  Tonight, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies and temperatures will drop into the 50s.  Tuesday will start with clouds and even a slight chance for a few light showers early in the day.  By afternoon, clouds will break and temperatures will reach near 70 degrees.  More sunshine and nice, mild temperatures will be in the forecast on Wednesday before clouds increase again on Thursday.  Temperatures will stay in the lower 70s for most of this week before our next chance for rain returns late weekend.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laquesha McKnight
Police arrest Upshur County double homicide suspect’s sister
Pope Francis on Saturday ordered the removal of the bishop of Tyler, Texas.
East Texas pastor speaks on pope’s removal of Tyler bishop Strickland
Candice Gearhart
Longview woman arrested after fatal crash involving scooter
Jimbo Fisher Texas A&M
Jimbo Fisher era ends at Texas A&M
According to police, the shooting was between two people who knew each other.
Longview police investigate shooting at shopping center

Latest News

Evening Weather At Your Fingertips Monday 11-13-23
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips Monday 11-13-23
Here's your daily pollen count from KLTV and UT Health.
Pollen Count From UT Health and KLTV 7
Showers, mainly over Deep East Texas today. Few area wide on Tue.
Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Showers, mainly over Deep East Texas today. Few area wide on Tue.
Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips