For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Employee killed in Monday morning shooting on Prairie View A&M campus

University logo (PRNewsfoto/Prairie View A&M University)
University logo (PRNewsfoto/Prairie View A&M University)(PRNewswire)
By Megan Calongne
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (KBTX) - A Prairie View A&M employee was killed Monday morning in an on-campus shooting, according to a statement from the university.

It happened on the Governor Bill and Vara Daniel Farm and Ranch.

The campus was asked to shelter-in-place.

According to the statement, a suspect, who is a former employee, was quickly taken into custody by law enforcement.

The victim died at the scene. At this time no names have been released.

Monday’s classes have been canceled.

The Prairie View A&M University Police Department is leading the investigation.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laquesha McKnight
Police arrest Upshur County double homicide suspect’s sister
Candice Gearhart
Longview woman arrested after fatal crash involving scooter
Pope Francis on Saturday ordered the removal of the bishop of Tyler, Texas.
East Texas pastor speaks on pope’s removal of Tyler bishop Strickland
Jimbo Fisher Texas A&M
Jimbo Fisher era ends at Texas A&M
According to police, the shooting was between two people who knew each other.
Longview police investigate shooting at shopping center

Latest News

Man accused of killing Panola County deputy to receive mental evaluation
Man accused of killing Panola County deputy to receive mental evaluation
Craftsman gifts deer stand to Red River County teen who bagged massive buck
Craftsman gifts deer stand to Red River County teen who bagged massive buck
Along with the reality of war, Fetisova now faces a new nightmare. Ukrainian prosecutors...
Gladewater native helping war refugees in Ukraine faces new challenge as husband is accused of crime
Reili Brewer and her 31-point buck rack.
Craftsman gifts deer stand to Red River County teen who bagged massive buck
Gladewater native Amanda Fetisova (right) and her husband Max.
Gladewater native helping war refugees in Ukraine faces new challenge as husband is accused of crime