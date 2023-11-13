Employee killed in Monday morning shooting on Prairie View A&M campus
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (KBTX) - A Prairie View A&M employee was killed Monday morning in an on-campus shooting, according to a statement from the university.
It happened on the Governor Bill and Vara Daniel Farm and Ranch.
The campus was asked to shelter-in-place.
According to the statement, a suspect, who is a former employee, was quickly taken into custody by law enforcement.
The victim died at the scene. At this time no names have been released.
Monday’s classes have been canceled.
The Prairie View A&M University Police Department is leading the investigation.
